March 8 (Reuters) - MEDIACAP SA:

* ITS UNIT, SCHOLZ & FRIENDS WARSZAWA SP. Z O.O., SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CLIENT FROM FINTECH‍​ INDUSTRY

* UNDER AGREEMENT SCHOLZ & FRIENDS TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING SERVICES FOR CLIENT, DEAL TO BE SIGNED FOR 3 YEARS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)