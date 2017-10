Oct 26 (Reuters) - MEDIACONTECH SPA:

* BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CEO CLAUDIO NARDONE‍​

* BOARD APPOINTS STEFANO CORTI CEO BY CO-OPTATION, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* CLAUDIO NARDONE RESIGNED BECAUSE HE WAS APPOINTED CEO OF VEGAGEST SGR SPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)