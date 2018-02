Feb 21 (Reuters) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY 21% TO EUR 7.69 MILLION FROM EUR 6.35 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍NET NEW BUSINESS OF EUR 14.69 MILLION IN 2017, INCREASED BACKLOG TO EUR 23 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017​

* ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 28.29 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017​