FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mediaset CFO says "no news" with regards to possible deal with Vivendi
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Nepal bank latest victim in heists targeting SWIFT system
Technology
Nepal bank latest victim in heists targeting SWIFT system
Future arrives, a little late, as Next Gen revolution begins
Sports
Future arrives, a little late, as Next Gen revolution begins
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2017 / 5:43 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Mediaset CFO says "no news" with regards to possible deal with Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset in an analyst call:

* Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani says there is no news with regards to a possible agreement with Vivendi, Mediaset has not received an offer from the French group

* Pay-TV unit Premium revenues at 441 million euros in first nine months, down from 457.4 million euros in same period of 2016 - company slide

* CFO sees total group costs at 2.5 billion euros for 2017

* Mediaset advertising executive Matteo Cardani says October has been “tough month” for advertising, there is positive evidence and expectations for November and December

* Cardani says expects group advertising sales growth for full-year at 0.5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.