BRIEF-Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital says group needs to be more aggressive

June 28 (Reuters) - A representative of Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital, Arturo Albano, says:
* group needs to cut costs, adopt a more aggressive strategy
* group management not up to scratch for new course
* Amber will vote in favour of the buyback programme proposed by Mediaset
* Mediaset needs to press ahead and look at new projects after failed pay-TV deal with Vivendi, staying alone would be a "short sighted" decision
* happy Mediaset has decided to scale down pay-Tv unit Premium as the company made a mistake when it decided to enter the business