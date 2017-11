Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mediatek Inc:

* SAYS IT EXPECTS Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$59.2-64.3 BILLION ($1.97-$2.14 billion)

* SAYS IT EXPECTS Q4 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT MARGIN AT 34.5-37.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)