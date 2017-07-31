BRIEF-MediaTek's Q2 operating income down 66.6 pct y/y

July 31 (Reuters) - MediaTek Inc

* Says Q2 consolidated revenue at T$58,079 million ($1.92 billion), up 3.6 percent Q/Q

* Says Q2 consolidated gross margin of 35 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from previous quarter

* SaysQ2 consolidated operating income of T$2,358 million, up 94.6 percent Q/Q, down 66.6 percent Y/Y

* Qays Q2 consolidated net income of T$2,210 million, EPS of T$1.51

($1 = 30.2030 Taiwan dollars)