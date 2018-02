Feb 16 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $ ‍245.6​ MILLION VERSUS $231.9 MILLION

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $3,467 MILLION VERSUS $3,397.2 MILLION​

* ‍FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.5 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ‍SIMILAR UNDERLYING REVENUE TRENDS TO FIRST HALF ARE EXPECTED FOR FY18 RESULT IN HEALTH INSURANCE​​