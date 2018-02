Feb 15 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc:

* MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY FOUR PERCENT TO $0.25 PER SHARE

* MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC - ‍DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK TO BE PAID ON APRIL 12, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: