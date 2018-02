Feb 8 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc:

* MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 34 PERCENT TO $205 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.37

* MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST - REAFFIRMS ESTIMATE OF 2018 NET INCOME TO A RANGE FROM $1.02 TO $1.06 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES 2018 NFFO TO A RANGE FROM $1.42 TO $1.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.31