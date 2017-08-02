FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech June-qtr profit rises
#Markets News
August 2, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech June-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Medicamen Biotech Ltd:

* June quarter net profit from continuing operations 25.1 million rupees versus profit 11.3 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total net sales 260.1 million rupees versus 172.5 million rupees year ago

* Says declared an interim dividend of 1 rupee (10%) per equity share of INR 10 each

* Says approved allotment of 306,000 warrants, convertible into equity shares of INR 10 each at INR 546 per warrant Source text: (bit.ly/2uXYkMq) Further company coverage:

