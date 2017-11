Nov 15 (Reuters) - Medicines Co-

* Medicines Co - ‍appointed FREDRIC N. ESHELMAN, company’s current chairman of board, to newly created position of executive chairman​

* Medicines Co - ‍appointments are effective immediately​