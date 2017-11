BRIEF-Medicines Company Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Its Infectious Disease Business Unit To Melinta Therapeutics

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Medicines Co:

* THE MEDICINES COMPANY ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS INFECTIOUS DISEASE BUSINESS UNIT TO MELINTA THERAPEUTICS

* MEDICINES - TO SELL INFECTIOUS DISEASE BUSINESS UNIT TO MELINTA THERAPEUTICS FOR $270 MILLION IN UPFRONT CONSIDERATION AND GUARANTEED PAYMENTS

* MEDICINES - DEAL INCLUDES TIERED ROYALTY PAYMENTS OF 5% TO 25% ON WORLDWIDE NET SALES OF VABOMERE, ORBACTIV AND MINOCIN IV, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* MEDICINES CO - MELINTA TO PAY DEAL CONSIDERATION, INCLUDING $165 MILLION IN CASH, PAID AT CLOSING, MELINTA SHARES WITH A MARKET OF $55 MILLION, AMONG OTHERS

* MEDICINES CO - ‍CONCURRENT WITH EXECUTION OF DEAL, CO RECEIVED BINDING COMMITMENT FROM DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AFFILIATE

* MEDICINES CO - DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT ‍AFFILIATE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE FINANCING TO MELINTA IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL,TO PROVIDE A $100 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY​