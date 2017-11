Nov 9 (Reuters) - Medicinova Inc:

* Medicinova announces collaboration with the U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs and Oregon Health & Science University to evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine use disorder

* Medicinova Inc - ‍plans to initiate a biomarker study for evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine use disorder​