BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS Phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast)
October 26, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS Phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Medicinova Inc:

* Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS: achieved both primary endpoints including a significant reduction in whole brain atrophy and safety and tolerability

* Medicinova Inc - ‍MN-166 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in rate of progression of whole brain atrophy compared to placebo in study​

* Medicinova Inc - ‍MN-166 was safe and well tolerated in study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

