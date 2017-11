Nov 8 (Reuters) - MEDICLIN AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍SALES OF EUR 452.5 MILL. THUS BEING EUR 17.3 MILL. OR 4.0 % ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S VALUE​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT OF EUR 19.4 MILL. EXCEEDED PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE OF EUR 17.8 MILL​

* 9-MONTH ‍RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS WAS EUR 15.3 MILL. (9 M 2016: EUR 12.5 MILL.)​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR GROUP CONFIRMED​