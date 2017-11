Nov 21 (Reuters) - MEDICLIN AG:

* ‍PROVISION FOR A DEBTOR WARRANT IN AMOUNT OF EUR 19.5 MILLION​

* ‍PROVISION, DUE TO A RECEIVED RENT DEDUCTIONS IN 2005 TO 2007 BURDEN FY 2017 RESULTS​

* ‍DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT OF GUIDANCE FOR GROUP​

* ‍ASSUMING THAT GROUP-EBIT FOR FY 2017 WILL BE BETWEEN EUR 5.5 MILL. AND EUR 7.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)