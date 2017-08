BRIEF-Mediclinic International says CEO has informed board of his intention to retire

July 25 (Reuters) - MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC:

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC SAYS COMPANY ANNOUNCES THAT ON 24 JULY 2017, DANIE MEINTJES INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC SAYS DANIE MEINTJES INFORMED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY BY 31 JULY 2018