Nov 28 (Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* MEDICREA ACQUIRES 3 PATENTS FROM DR. PAUL MCAFEE TO ENHANCE SURGICAL PLANNING OF 3D-PRINTED TITANIUM INTERBODY DEVICES

* ‍PATENTS COVER METHODOLOGY USED TO MEASURE AND PLAN INTERBODY DEVICES USED IN SPINAL SURGERY.​

* ‍PATENTS PROTECT TECHNIQUE FOR PHYSIOLOGICALLY SELECTING INTERBODY DEVICE HEIGHT BASED ON PATIENT ANATOMY​