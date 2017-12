BRIEF-Medicure Acquires License To Sell Cardiovascular Drug In The U.S.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Medicure Inc:

* MEDICURE ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO SELL AND MARKET BRANDED CARDIOVASCULAR DRUG IN THE U.S.

* MEDICURE INC - LICENSING AGREEMENT IS FOR A TERM OF SEVEN YEARS WITH EXTENSIONS TO TERM AVAILABLE

* MEDICURE - THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY CO HAS ACQUIRED LICENSE TO SELL AND MARKET A BRANDED CARDIOVASCULAR DRUG IN UNITED STATES AND ITS TERRITORIES

* MEDICURE - CO INTENDS TO LAUNCH THE PRODUCT WITH A TARGET COMMERCIAL LAUNCH DATE IN H1 OF 2018