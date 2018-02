BRIEF-Medidata Solutions Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.23

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Medidata Solutions Inc:

* MEDIDATA REPORTS RECORD FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13 PERCENT TO $141.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $624 MILLION TO $648 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL MULTI-YEAR UNADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG OF $1.0 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP 39% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* MEDIDATA - ‍ADJUSTED 2018 SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $480 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $404 MILLION A YEAR AGO​

* SEES ‍SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE BETWEEN $531 AND $555 MILLION, REPRESENTING 19% GROWTH AT MIDPOINT FOR 2018​

* SEES ‍GAAP NET INCOME BETWEEN $42 AND $50 MILLION FOR 2018​

* SEES ‍ADJUSTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME BETWEEN $98.5 AND $106.5 MILLION FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: