Dec 6 (Reuters) - Medifast Inc:

* MEDIFAST, INC. ANNOUNCES 50 PERCENT INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* MEDIFAST - DIRECTORS DECLARED A $0.48 CASH DIVIDEND TO STOCKHOLDERS, REFLECTING A $0.16 OR 50 PERCENT INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER'S CASH DIVIDEND