BRIEF-Medigen Biotechnology plans new issuance for loan repayment and working capital enrichment

June 14 (Reuters) - Medigen Biotechnology Corp :
* Says it plans to issue about 15 million new shares of its common stock
* Says issue price will be decided later
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and fulfill the working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/64pqLW
