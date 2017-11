Nov 27 (Reuters) - Medigene AG:

* PTA-NEWS: MEDIGENE AG: PATIENT RECRUITMENT COMPLETED FOR PHASE I/II DC VACCINE TRIAL IN AML

* ‍COMPLETION OF STUDY, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, IS EXPECTED IN 2019 AFTER A TREATMENT PERIOD OF TWO YEARS FOR ALL PATIENTS​