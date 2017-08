Aug 3 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG

* H1 ‍REVENUE FROM CORE BUSINESS IMMUNOTHERAPIES (BLUEBIRD BIO PARTNERSHIP) AMOUNTS TO EUR2,252 K (6M 2016: EUR0 K)​

* ‍H1 TOTAL REVENUE OF EUR4,915 K (6M 2016: EUR5,470 K)​

* ‍CONFIRMATION OF FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2017​