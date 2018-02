Feb 21 (Reuters) - Medigene AG:

* SAYS RECEIVES APPROVALS FOR ITS FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL WITH TCR THERAPY MDG1011

* SAYS PAUL-EHRLICH-INSTITUTE AND THE RELEVANT ETHICS COMMITTEE HAVE APPROVED STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL WITH MDG1011​

* ‍SAYS EXPECTS TO START TRIAL WITHIN COMING WEEKS​