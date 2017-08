July 19 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd

* Medigus expands global commercial availability of Muse through distribution agreement with Izasa Hospital, S.L.U. in Spain

* Says announced a distribution agreement in Spain with Izasa Hospital, S.L.U.

* Says five year commercialization agreement took effect July 1, 2017

* Medigus - Izasa Hospital will be required to purchase minimum of eur 1.4 million of muse equipment over course of agreement