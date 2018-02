Feb 9 (Reuters) - Medine Ltd:

* HY GROUP TURNOVER AND OTHER REVENUES RS. 1.16 MILLION VERSUS. RS. 1.18 MILLION

* HY GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF 135.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 126.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO ‍​ Source: bit.ly/2G00PCg Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)