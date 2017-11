Nov 13 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES IN FIRST NINE MONTHS 2017 REACH EUR 187.3 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD CONFIDENT TO INCREASE SALES IN FULL YEAR TO AROUND EUR 230 MILLION AS PLANNED​

* ‍FY FORECAST FOR CONSOLIDATED EBT OF EUR 7.0 MILLION UP TO EUR 7.5 MILLION BEFORE SPECIAL EFFECTS REMAINS UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)