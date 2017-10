Sept 18 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: MEDIOS AG RESOLVES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 10 PERCENT WITH THE EXCLUSION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS USING THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* ‍TO INCREASE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO EUR 1.24 MILLION ​

* ‍PLACEMENT PRICE AS WELL AS EXACT NUMBER OF NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED WILL BE DETERMINED AFTER COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT PROCEDURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)