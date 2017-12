Dec 19(Reuters) - Medipal Holdings Corp

* Says it signed a contract to set up a JV JCR USA Inc with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says the JV will be established in January 2018

* Says the company and JCR Pharmaceuticals will hold a 35 percent stake and a 65 percent stake in the JV respectively

