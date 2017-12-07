BRIEF-Medius Holdings updates acquisition of MITAS and D*sense

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Medius Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 172,000 shares of MITAS Inc., at the price of 4,933 yen per share, for 898 million yen in total, via cash, effective July 1, 2018

* Says it will raise voting power in MITAS Inc. to 36.8 percent from 9.5 percent

* Says it will fully acquire two medical instrument sales firms, MITAS and D*sense, through stock swap, after acquisition

* One share of MITAS Inc’s stock will be exchanged with 1.794 shares of the co

* One share of D*sense’s stock will be exchanged with 106.667 shares of the co

* Says totalling 778,729 shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

* Effective July 2, 2018

