BRIEF-Medivir announces new cancer project
November 8, 2017 / 7:34 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Medivir announces new cancer project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* Medivir announces new cancer project, Leukotide, derived from its in-house nucleotide platform

* Says Leukotide project is intended to deliver a new drug for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies

* Says aim of the Leukotide project is to develop a better tolerated and more effective agent that can lead to improved treatment outcomes for patients with AML and other hematological cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
