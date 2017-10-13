FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medivir reports positive data in remetinostat phase II trial ‍​
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 13, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Medivir reports positive data in remetinostat phase II trial ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab ‍​

* Medivir says ‍remetinostat phase ii data demonstrate efficacy on skin lesions, reduction of itching and high tolerability in patients with early-stage mf-type ctcl​

* phase II efficacy and safety data in patients with Mycosis Fungoides (MF) type early-stage Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) demonstrated that remetinostat gel 1%, when applied topically twice daily, reduced the severity of CTCL skin lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.