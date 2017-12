Dec 10 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab:

* MEDIVIR ANNOUNCES JANSSEN DECISION TO TERMINATE ITS SIMEPREVIR LICENSE EFFECTIVE JUNE 2018

* SAYS JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. HAS DECIDED TO TERMINATE THE LICENSE THAT IT HOLDS FOR SIMEPREVIR DUE TO JANSSEN‘S ASSESSMENT OF MARKET DEMAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)