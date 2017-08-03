BRIEF-Mediwound reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd
* Mediwound reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mediwound Ltd - upsizes committed funding by additional $32 million, bringing total contract value to up to $132 million of non-dilutive financing
* Mediwound Ltd - total revenues for Q2 of 2017 were $0.69 million, a 93% increase
* Q2 revenue view $737000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S