September 27, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Medley Management says ‍on Sept 22 its operating co entered amendment 3 to credit agreement which amends existing credit agreement dated as of Aug 19, 2014​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Medley Management Inc

* Medley Management says ‍on Sept 22 its operating co entered amendment 3 to credit agreement which amends existing credit agreement dated as of August 19, 2014​

* Medley Management Inc - ‍Under amendment, revolving credit facility was extended to mature on March 31, 2020​

* Medley Management Inc- Upon effectiveness of amendment revolving credit facility is available in a maximum amount of $15.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hwQ6Z3] Further company coverage:

