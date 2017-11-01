FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mednax reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mednax Inc

* Mednax reports third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.71; adjusted EPS of $0.87

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 revenue $869 million versus I/B/E/S view $866.4 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mednax Inc - estimates that hurricane impact reduced net revenue during quarter by approximately $2 million and adjusted EPS by approximately $0.01​

* Mednax - ‍Q4 outlook assumes total same-unit revenue growth for 3 months ended December 31, 2017 to be in a range of flat to 2 percent versus prior-year period​

* Mednax Inc - ‍outlook assumes that total same-unit revenue growth for three months ended December 31, 2017 will be in a range of flat to 2 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
