June 16 (Reuters) - Medovex Corp:

* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system

* Has received its first three commercial orders for its DenerveX system

* First commercial orders of DenerveX system included both DenerveX kit containing DenerveX device, DenerveX pro-40 generators for Germany, UK, Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: