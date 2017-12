Nov 30 (Reuters) - Medpace Holdings Inc:

* MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING SHAREHOLDER

* ‍ANNOUNCED SECONDARY OFFERING OF 4 MILLION SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $31.50 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )