March 5, 2018 / 7:09 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-MedPeer says business and capital alliance with Sugi Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - MedPeer Inc

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with Sugi Holdings Co Ltd on March 5

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on self-care platform business, pharmaceutical company marketing support business, and home healthcare platform business

* Says it will issue 275,600 shares at the price of 1,277 yen per share and raise 351.9 million yen in total, via private placement to Sugi Holdings Co Ltd

* Says Tokyo-based wholly owned unit will issue 1,441 shares at the price of 242,887 yen per share and raise 350 million yen in total, via private placement to wholly owned unit of Sugi Holdings Co Ltd

* Payment date on April 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hciXeS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

