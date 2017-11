BRIEF-Medreleaf Q2 loss per share CAD$0.02​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Medreleaf Corp

* Medreleaf reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Medreleaf Corp qtrly loss per share CAD$0.02​

* Medreleaf Corp - Qtrly ‍total sales C$9.8 million versus C$10.7 million

* Medreleaf Corp - ‍Inventories as at September 30, 2017 were $21.6 million, an increase of $12.1 million from March 31, 2017​

* Medreleaf Corp -Qtrly ‍sales decreased due to impact of volume and price restrictions imposed by vac policy in November 2016 and may 2017 respectively​

* Medreleaf - Is fully funded to increase capacity to 35,000 kilograms in production annually with $40 million budgeted for completion of bradford facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: