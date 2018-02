Feb 26 (Reuters) - MedReleaf Corp:

* MEDRELEAF TO PURCHASE 164 ACRE PROPERTY, INCLUDING 1 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF EXISTING GREENHOUSE TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL 105,000 KG OF FULLY FUNDED CAPACITY OUTPUT

* MEDRELEAF CORP - DEAL FOR $21.5 MILLION IN CASH AND 225,083 COMMON SHARES OF MEDRELEAF

* MEDRELEAF CORP - ‍EXISTING EXETER FACILITY, AFTER RETROFITTING, TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF UP TO 105,000 KILOGRAMS OF CANNABIS PRODUCT ANNUALLY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: