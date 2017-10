BRIEF-Medtech Holdings H1 pretax loss widens

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Medtech Holdings Ltd

* GROUP REVENUES INCREASED 16 PCT FROM $4,404,533 IN H1 2016 TO $5,109,276 IN H1 2017‍​

* DETERIORATION IN LOSS BEFORE TAXATION FROM $378,000 IN H1 2016 TO $683,128 IN H1 2017

* MEDTECH HOLDINGS - GIVEN THE LIQUIDITY CHALLENGES AND GROUP‘S WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS AND LOSS POSITION, THE DIRECTORS RESOLVED NOT TO PROPOSE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND

* MEDTECH HOLDINGS - TRADING ENVIRONMENT AND MACRO ECONOMIC SITUATION REMAINS UNCERTAIN AND IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPROVE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* MEDTECH HOLDINGS - CONTINUED DELAYS IN REMITTING FOREIGN PAYMENTS MAY WORSEN AND THIS WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT OUR ABILITY TO SERVICE EXISTING FOREIGN CREDITORS OF $4,113,955

* MEDTECH HOLDINGS - CONTINUED DELAYS IN REMITTING FOREIGN PAYMENTS MAY POSSIBLY LEAD TO A CUT IN SUPPLIES AND RESULTANT STOCK OUTS.