Feb 26 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:

* MEDTRONIC PLC - ANNOUNCED U.S. FDA APPROVAL AND U.S. LAUNCH OF RESOLUTE ONYX 2.0 MM DRUG-ELUTING STENT