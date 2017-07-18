BRIEF-Medtronic plc says ‍in June of 2017 company experienced a disruption in its information technology systems - SEC filing​

July 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic plc - for fiscal year 2018, company reiterates its expectation that its constant currency revenue growth will be in range of 4 to 5 percent

* Medtronic - ‍in Form 10-K filed with SEC on June 27, co reported that its information technology systems had been fully restored​

* Medtronic - for FY 2018, company reiterates adjusted diluted EPS growth will be in range of 9 to 10 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic says ‍company did not believe its fiscal year 2018 results of operations or financial condition would be materially affected by incident​

* Medtronic - ‍company expects growth at lower end of range in Q1​

* Medtronic - ‍reiterates guidance range for adjusted earnings per share growth for fiscal Q1 of 2018 at upper end of high-single digit range on a constant currency basis​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $31.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic - ‍reiterates its prior guidance range for both fiscal Q1 and full year revenue growth on a constant currency basis in range of 4 to 5 percent​

* Medtronic - ‍fiscal year 2018 outlook does not include impact of divestiture of a portion of its patient monitoring and recovery division​

* Medtronic - ‍given its disruption, strong new product demand in Diabetes Group versus temporarily limited supply of sensors, sees revenue growth at lower end of Q1​ range

* FY2018 revenue view $31.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $7.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S