BRIEF-Medtronic reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc
* Medtronic reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic Plc - company reiterates full year revenue and EPS guidance
* Medtronic Plc - qtrly revenue of $7.1 billion
* Q2 revenue view $6.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic plc qtrly CVG worldwide revenue of $2.773 billion increased 7 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis
* Medtronic plc qtrly RTG worldwide revenue of $1.863 billion increased 2 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis
* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.68, revenue view $29.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic Plc qtrly spine revenue of $659 million decreased 1 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - in fiscal year 2018, company continues to expect comparable, constant currency revenue growth to be in range of 4 to 5 percent
* Medtronic Plc - "Hurricane Maria, in particular, significantly affected our manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico" for quarter