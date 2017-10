Aug 14 (Reuters) - Medtronic plc:

* Announces ‍a global randomized clinical trial that will evaluate one-month dual antiplatelet therapy​

* Resolute Onyx one-month DAPT study will enroll up to approximately 2,000 patients at approximately 70 sites​

* Will evaluate DAPT ‍in patients implanted with Resolute Onyx(TM) Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) during percutaneous coronary intervention​