June 29, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Meet Group, on June 27, 2017, Co, a Delaware corporation entered into cooperation agreement

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Meet Group Inc:

* Meet Group Inc - on June 27, 2017, Meet Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation entered into a cooperation agreement - sec filing

* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement, company agreed to increase size of board from 6 to 7 members, no later than June 27, 2017

* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement, company agreed to accept resignation of one existing member of board

* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement, co agreed to appoint Jim Parmelee as a director with a term expiring at Co's 2018 annual meeting Source text (bit.ly/2sms6wl) Further company coverage:

