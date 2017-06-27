FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 8:43 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Meet Group reaches agreement with Harvest Capital

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Meet Group Inc-

* The Meet Group reaches agreement with Harvest Capital

* Meet Group Inc - agrees to appoint two new independent directors to Meet Group's board

* Meet Group Inc - has entered into a cooperation agreement with harvest capital strategies llc and its affiliates

* Meet Group Inc - has agreed to appoint jim parmelee to board, who has agreed to join meet group board effective immediately

* Meet Group - agreed to appoint to board a second director mutually acceptable to co and harvest capital to be identified within next ninety days

* Meet Group-‍harvest Capital agreed, until shareholder vote at Meet Group's stockholder meeting, it will abide by certain customary standstill provisions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

